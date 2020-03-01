WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Witnesses interviewed by Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigators have described three men who are believed to have fired guns at a house just north of the Brighton city limits late Saturday night, sending five people to hospitals.
The five injured people do not have life-threatening injuries, according to WCSO.
The shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m. at an address near Weld County Road 2 (168th Avenue) and Starr Lane.
One suspect was described as a hispanic male with a bowl cut hair style with close-shaven sides.
A second suspect is an African American male with puffy hair in a bun. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a t-shirt.
The third suspect is an African American male with long, crimped hair in a bun.
All three are thought to be in their early 20’s.
The men were driving a silver four-door sports car, possibly a Dodge Charger, per witnesses. Two women were seen in the car with the three suspects.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the lead detective on the case at (970) 400-2889.
Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers has already offered a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.