LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS) — A deteriorating, century-old caboose that had taken root for four decades on the same solitary section of downtown Louisville track was lifted from its slumber Saturday as onlookers cheered.

“Just ready to see this train fly,” said Devin Collins.

Collins grew up in Louisville while the iconic caboose inhabited a more functional existence — once as a restaurant, more often as historical reminder, always as a landmark.

“Our hope is that we can restore it and bring it back downtown,” Collins said, “and it can be used again in some capacity.”

The restoration is an open-ended project at this time. It’s not determined what the caboose will do, if anything other than reflect its new shine, when it returns.

But it will certainly come back home. Supporters raised $20,000 toward the effort.

Volunteers tore away old wood Saturday and helped secure the caboose to framing for its liftoff. Cheerful balloons hinted that this was a celebration.

“I think it speaks to what this community is,” resident Laura Dirks said. “It’s a community that takes care of each other, takes care of our buildings, takes care of our downtown.”

Collins, recalling holiday parades on Main Street next to the caboose, said his late father was a train aficianado and passed along that appreciation.

“He just loved trains,” Collins said, taking a moment to check his emotions. “To see this lifted today and trying to keep that history in Louisville is going to be something really special to my family.”