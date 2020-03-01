Avs Beat Predators, Match Season High With 6th Straight WinPavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Colorado State Rams Down Air Force Falcons 87-74Kendle Moore scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Colorado State defeated Air Force Saturday in Fort Collins.

Clippers Rout Nuggets 132-103Los Angeles pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers for the West's best record.

Girard's Late Goal Lifts Avalanche Over Hurricanes 3-2Samuel Girard scored a tie-breaking goal with 2:37 left in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Colorado Buffaloes Name Darian Chiaverini as Offensive Coordinator, Retain 3 Other Assistant CoachesColorado Buffaloes head football coach Karl Dorrell will retain four assistant coaches, including Darian Chiaverini who will be the offensive coordinator.

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal ChampionshipWWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia adds to drama in WrestleMania buildup, with The Undertaker and Goldberg taking center stage.