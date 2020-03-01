Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was expected to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, one week after campaigning in Colorado.
Buttigieg was expected to make the announcement Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.
The Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.
