



President Donald Trump joined The American Red Cross in sharing his appreciation for the sacrifice of STEM Highlands Ranch hero Kendrick Castillo. Mr. Trump called the Castillo Family days before the Red Cross honored Castillo Saturday night at its annual “Red Cross Heroes Soiree.”

Castillo was killed in 2019 after two of his classmates entered the school with guns. Castillo, and classmate Brendan Bialy, charged one of the shooters to protect their classmates.

Bialy, and Castillo, were honored for their actions by the Red Cross. Castillo’s parents accepted his award on his behalf.

“I don’t, by any means, consider myself a hero,” Bialy told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I am just a 19-year-old dude who got forced in to an unfortunate circumstance, who is trying to make the best out of it.”

Bialy said Castillo was the true hero.

“He lost his life defending classmates,” said John Castillo, Kendrick’s dad.

RELATED Shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch: 1 Dead, 8 Injured, 2 Students In Custody

Castillo said President Trump called he, and his wife, at their home recently. During a brief phone call, the president expressed his condolences and gratitude.

“He just said he was a hero,” Castillo said. “To hear it from our Commander in Chief is quite special, and something I will never forget.”

The Castillo’s said their son’s memory being kept alive is a key way to honor his actions. John Castillo said President Trump, and The American Red Cross, were doing just that by their actions.

“For (President Trump) to take time out of his busy schedule, I just think it is quite an honor that he would reach out and pay his condolences,” Castillo said. “(Kendrick’s) heroic actions are reaching a whole new level.”