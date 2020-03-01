(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the most exceptional bars near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest bars in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re in the mood to imbibe.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area bars and lounges rose to $27 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
First on the list is Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Located at 1215 20th St. in Five Points, the bar, event space, music venue and restaurant is the highest-rated bar in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 969 reviews on Yelp.
Panzano
Next up is downtown Denver’s Central Business District’s Panzano, situated at 909 17th St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,007 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian bistro has proved to be a local favorite.
Rioja
LoDo’s Rioja, settled at 1431 Larimer St., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Spanish dining establishment with bar 4.5 stars out of 2,159 reviews.
Root Down
Last but not least is the Denver International Airport’s location of Root Down, a bar and New American eatery, with 4.5 stars out of 1,860 Yelp reviews. Next time you’re flying, make time to check it out on Concourse C.
Article provided by Hoodline.