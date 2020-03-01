



– With coronavirus spreading to 64 countries and 74 cases confirmed in the U.S., traveling and gathering in large groups has become challenging. A week-long conference with people from around the globe was set to begin in Denver on Sunday, but it was cancelled.

Physicists Nikita and Kristia were planning on spending the week discussing research and learning at the American Physical Society’s March Meeting at the Colorado Convention Center.

“I had an oral presentation. So, present my research. Talk to other people who are in the same field as I am,” said Kristia.

They flew all the way from Switzerland. When they landed they got some bad news. The meeting had been cancelled.

“Extremely unexpected and it’s very strange because we’ve been receiving letters saying that everything’s fine up until the last day,” said Nikita.

Being that COVID-19 or coronavirus has been spreading, the two weren’t completely shocked.

“We understand it’s a decision that was tough to make,” said Nikita.

“I don’t have anything that they cancelled the meeting but maybe they should have made the step on Friday before most of the people are traveling during the weekend,” said Kristia.

On their website the American Physical Society states, “The decision to cancel was based on the latest scientific data being reported, and the fact that a large number of attendees at this meeting are coming from outside the U.S., including countries where the CDC upgraded its warning to level 3 as recently as Saturday, February 29.”

They say they are refunding attendees their registration fees and seeing what they can do about covering hotel cancellation costs.

Nikita and Kristia say are going to stay in Denver but their agenda has changed.

“Explore! Unexpected holiday for us,” said Kristia.

“It’s not something we asked for but anyway we’re going to enjoy it,” said Nikita.

The American Physical Society said on a conference call with reporters Sunday that they had already received 700-800 cancellations from people attending from China, Japan, Italy and the U.S. before they decided to cancel the event.

