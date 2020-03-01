Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system will move across Colorado over the next 24 hours with some spring-like characteristics in the air above us. That means the potential to see a few thunderstorms that produce snow. It seems appropriate considering that March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.
Thundersnow is simply a thundershower or thunderstorm that is producing snow instead of rain. Snowfall rates during a thundersnow event can exceed 2 inches per hour which makes it very difficult to accurately predict snow amounts for a region.
In general we expect tonight’s snow to be on the light side unless you get under a band or experience thundersnow. The link above has a more detailed discussion about snow totals.
While thundersnow will be possible anywhere in Colorado the best chance will be found on the western slope as shown on the map above.