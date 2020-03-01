CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears


DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system will move across Colorado over the next 24 hours with some spring-like characteristics in the air above us. That means the potential to see a few thunderstorms that produce snow. It seems appropriate considering that March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.

Thundersnow is simply a thundershower or thunderstorm that is producing snow instead of rain. Snowfall rates during a thundersnow event can exceed 2 inches per hour which makes it very difficult to accurately predict snow amounts for a region.

In general we expect tonight’s snow to be on the light side unless you get under a band or experience thundersnow. The link above has a more detailed discussion about snow totals.

While thundersnow will be possible anywhere in Colorado the best chance will be found on the western slope as shown on the map above.

Chris Spears

