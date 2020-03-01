Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– New rules are in place in parts of Colorado Springs to try to reduce the number of bears in neighborhoods. A new ordinance went into effect Sunday that requires homeowners to make some changes when it comes to their trash.
Homeowners who choose not to get bear-proof trash cans can put out their trash no earlier than 5 a.m. on trash day and take them back inside no later than 7 p.m. that same day. Trash cans must also be stored inside a garage, shed or other enclosure.
The other option is to get a bear-proof trash can.