(HOODLINE) – Can’t get pizza off your mind? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most outstanding pizza sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fulfill your urges.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Hops & Pie
First on the list is Hops & Pie. Located at 3920 Tennyson St. in Berkeley, the beer bar, which is known for its pizza, sandwiches and libations, is the highest-rated destination for pizza in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 915 reviews on Yelp.
Esters Neighborhood Pub
Next up is Southeast Denver’s Esters Neighborhood Pub, situated at 1950 S. Holly St. With 4.5 stars out of 659 reviews on Yelp, the New American restaurant, serving pizza, beer and more, has proved to be a local favorite.
Cart-Driver
Five Points’ Cart-Driver, located at 2500 Larimer St., Suite 100, is another supreme choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian gastropub, which offers pizza, cocktails, salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 441 reviews.
Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza
At last, check out Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza over in Regis, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian diner, which specializes in pizza and sandwiches, settled at 5007 Lowell Blvd.
