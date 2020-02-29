(CBS4) — Twenty-one-year-old Jonathan Estrada of Denver was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for burglaries he and accomplices committed at two gun stores in 2017.
Federal prosecutors alleged Estrada was one of two man who threw a rock through a window at Reloader’s gun store in Arvada in September of that year and made off with 17 firearms.
He was also accused of carjacking a BMW in Arvada in December and using it during the theft of 13 AR-15 rifles from Murdoch’s in Littleton the next month.
The night of the Littleton burglary, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Estrada’s residence and found evidence of both burglaries as well as the carjacking.
Estrada reached a plea agreement with prosecutors last November. He will additionally have three years of probation once he is released from prison.
A search of online court records shows Estrada still has an open 2018 case in Douglas County involving drugs, motor vehicle theft, and eluding.