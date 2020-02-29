BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a maelstrom outside of the Broomfield Public Library Saturday as a group of adults came out to protest an event for children. The library was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour.

“Homosexuality, transgenderism, gay marriage, this is not what God designed you for,” yelled one protester through a megaphone. “You have sold your children to this filth, sexual predators” he continued.

The protesters were more than happy to interview each other using their smart phones but when asked, no one wanted to share why they were there with CBS4’s Michael Abeyta. Off camera, one man said he thinks children have enough to worry about without being confused by a drag queen.

“Who knowing the judgment of God that they which commit such things are worthy of death,” said the protester with the megaphone.

On the other side was the Parasol Patrol.

“We shield kids from protestors,” says co-founder Pasha Eve. “Whether or not you support an event like this, I mean, do you support people yelling at the children?”

There was also a brass band playing music to drown out the protesters and while they just added to the ruckus outside, inside the kids didn’t seem to notice.

“I really liked it. It was really nice” said a young girl named Jericho.

“She told the one about a crayon named Red but it was blue. One about a horse and a unicorn,” said a little boy named Daschel.

“It was really nice. They talked about how you can be yourself and it was just overall really great,” said a boy named Julian.

The event was loud but peaceful thanks to the efforts of Broomfield Police who made sure everyone stayed safe.