DENVER (CBS4) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man late Saturday morning after his alleged involvement in a fatal stabbing hours earlier.
A Twitter message released by the Denver Police Department at 10:14 p.m. Friday said its officers were at the scene of a stabbing at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue. An adult male was taken to a local hospital with what were at that time described as serious injuries.
However, a follow-up message five hours later said the man had passed away.
At 10:19 a.m. Saturday, DPD stated that Legacy Amin had been arrested on a First Degree Murder charge.
No information about the circumstances of the incident was made available.
The identity of the victim will be announced by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, most likely after the start of business on Monday.