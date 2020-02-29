Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A verbal disturbance inside a King Soopers store between two groups erupted in gunfire outside the store Friday night, according to a report from the Commerce City Police Department.
The shooting began shortly before 9 p.m. when one of the two groups left the store. Individuals in a vehicle fired shots as that group exited.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
CCPD said its investigation is still in the preliminary stages. No identities of the individuals involved, or the vehicle in the parking lot, were provided to media.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact CCPD at (303) 288-1535.
Phone calls to store representatives have not been returned and it is not clear to what extent the operations of the grocery were impacted.
Ten days prior to Friday’s incident, a man and woman were arrested for shooting at one another inside a Broomfield Walmart.