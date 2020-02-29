CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)- March will arrive with a cold front swinging through the Rocky Mountains. The system is part of a deep trough that will not only bring in cooler air but, a cut-off low in the southwest part of the country.

The trough will initially bring snow to the the mountains and clouds to the plains for Sunday morning. By afternoon a rain/snow mix should start to develop over the Front Range and eastern plains.

At this time, there should be enough snowfall to have an impact on the morning drive early Monday. The Denver metro area should see around 2 to 4 inches of snow by then. There is still more than 24 hours till the bulk of the system arrives so snow amounts may change.

Looking ahead by mid-week a warming and drying trend should start up. This will be brought about by a stronger ridge of high pressure that will start to move in by the end of next week.

That trend may bring a string of 60s into the Mile High City for next weekend!

