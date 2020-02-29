Colorado Weather: First Snowstorm Of March On The WayMarch will arrive with a cold front swinging rain and snow through the Rocky Mountains.

Monarch Mountain Extends Ski Season By A WeekEnough snow fell during the month of February in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for one ski area to be confident that they will be able to stay open later than normal this year.

Vehicle Starts Fire In Grassy Area Of Larimer CountyA small grass fire that was started by a vehicle broke out in northern Colorado near Livermore on Friday morning.

Denver Weather: Folklore Is At Least Half Accurate, March Comes In Like A Lion This YearThe proverb “in like a lion, out like a lamb” is not always accurate when describing March weather in Colorado. But this year it seems at least the first half of the saying is true.