



Olivia Gant was just 7 years old when she died. The question before the court is, did her mother Kelly Turner, play a role in her death. Turner faces homicide and other charges.

Hollynd Hoskins is one of the attorneys hired by Olivia’s father, grandparents and siblings to find answers.

“They have great concerns that health care providers at Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital themselves as well as Denver Hospice failed Olivia Gant,” she said.

The girl was treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado which initiated the investigation of the mother. But Olivia’s survivors question why mandatory reporters did not notify the authorities or family until after she died.

“It’s the medical professionals who signed an order to send a 7-year-old to Denver Hospice without any care or treatment on heavy pain medications and she died,” said Hoskins.

She said had Olivia’s family known the girl’s mother was under suspicion of mistreating the girl while fulfilling “last wishes” for her, they would have taken action themselves.

“They would have done anything to save Olivia Gant and this is incredibly tragic and devastating,” said Hoskins.

The judge in the case has agreed to review the medical records and information from Children’s Hospital ethics committee meetings.

Family members who hired the attorneys will not say at this point whether they support Kelly Turner. They first want to see all the information about Olivia’s death.

Turner’s arraignment was postponed. It is now set for May 7 at Douglas County District Courts in Castle Rock.