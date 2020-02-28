CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Preston James Dorris, a man from Nebraska, has pleaded guilty in a hit and run last year that killed a cyclist in Colorado. The crime took place in Parker on July 4 and Chuck Vogel died.

Preston Dorris (credit: Douglas County)

Vogel was killed after being hit from behind by a Kia Spectra. That Kia was found abandoned and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies traced it Preston James Dorris in Nebraska.

Chuck Vogel (credit: Facebook)

This week Dorris pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide. He faces four to 18 years when he’s sentenced in April.

Riding his bicycle was a passion Vogel shared with his son.

