(CBS4) – Preston James Dorris, a man from Nebraska, has pleaded guilty in a hit and run last year that killed a cyclist in Colorado. The crime took place in Parker on July 4 and Chuck Vogel died.
Vogel was killed after being hit from behind by a Kia Spectra. That Kia was found abandoned and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies traced it Preston James Dorris in Nebraska.
This week Dorris pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide. He faces four to 18 years when he’s sentenced in April.
Riding his bicycle was a passion Vogel shared with his son.
