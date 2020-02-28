Comments
(CBS4) – Enough snow fell during the month of February in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for one ski area to be confident that they will be able to stay open later than normal this year. Monarch Mountain announced on Friday they will stay open an extra week.
(CBS4) – Enough snow fell during the month of February in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for one ski area to be confident that they will be able to stay open later than normal this year. Monarch Mountain announced on Friday they will stay open an extra week.
They wrote: “The snow is good and we want to ski more, so we’ve added an extra week. Our closing day will now be April 12th.”
February too early to announce an extended ski season? Nope! #MonarchMountain just added another week.
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) February 28, 2020
The statewide average for snowpack is currently about 111% of normal. Additional snow chances should return to the mountains this weekend. It looks like about 3-6 inches of snow for most of the high country from Sunday morning through early Monday.
RELATED: CBS4 Ski and Snow Report | Remote Control Avalanche System Installed On Monarch Pass
LINK: Monarch Mountain