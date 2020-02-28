CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Enough snow fell during the month of February in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for one ski area to be confident that they will be able to stay open later than normal this year. Monarch Mountain announced on Friday they will stay open an extra week.

Monarch Mountain (file photo credit: CBS)

They wrote: “The snow is good and we want to ski more, so we’ve added an extra week. Our closing day will now be April 12th.”

The statewide average for snowpack is currently about 111% of normal. Additional snow chances should return to the mountains this weekend. It looks like about 3-6 inches of snow for most of the high country from Sunday morning through early Monday.

