DENVER (CBS4)– More affordable housing is coming to Denver, this time it’s just for seniors. There was a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday at the future site for Kappa Tower II.

The complex will be built in Denver’s Northfield neighborhood.

In 19979, the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity made it their mission to provide affordable housing for seniors.

They opened Kappa Tower I five years later.

“I became chairman in 2015 and I said, ‘Why haven’t we built a second one?’ So I made it my mission and my goal to build a second one and I told my boys if I didn’t get it done in five years, I was quitting,” said Larry A Williams, Chairman of the Board for Kappa Housing, Inc.

Phase one should open in a year, ready to house 80 to 90 seniors.

