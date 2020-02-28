WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– One Wheat Ridge High School student got quite a surprise when he walked into gym class on Friday.

John Schreiner isn’t the kind of student most kids would want to pick on. He’s a tall, strong football player at Wheat Ridge High School, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t see what his peers are going through.

“I don’t like seeing people that are getting bullied. There’s no reason for it,” John said.

That’s why he always stands up for his classmates. His parents say it’s a value they have instilled in him since he was young.

“We’ve talked to john since he was little about helping people that may need help, making sure that other people aren’t being mean,” said his mother.

On Friday, his peers and Dr. Jeff Haskins from Village Orthodontics showed their appreciation. They gathered to give him a hero’s welcome to gym class and presented him with the Empower Kindness scholarship.

“John’s our first recipient and we’re really honored to present him with a $2,500 scholarship,” said Haskins.

Needless to say John was surprised, “I thought I was coming in to play kickball.”

His parents are glad all of their lessons made an impression.

“It’s kind of nice to know that he’s taking it to heart and it’s something that now he’s doing work and getting recognized for it.”

John says that money will go toward funding his education. He plans on studying business and film at Colorado Mesa University.