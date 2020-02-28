Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman in Aurora celebrated a milestone on Friday. Irma Palmer celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by family.
Irma was born in Alabama and married a man in the Air Force. She and her husband were married for 61 years.
They had five children and settled in Aurora where she has lived in the same house for the past 60 years.
Irma’s family said don’t let her age fool you, she’s got all her wits about her and is even quite the joker.
“For longevity, I would tell ’em, to drink white lightning and chasing men, that’s what I did,” said Irma. “I didn’t do either one, they chased me… that didn’t happen either,” she said while laughing.
Irma said she wants to spend her birthday with her family and take them gambling.