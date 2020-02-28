CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News


(CBS4) – Workers from the Colorado Parks & Wildlife stocked Eleven Mile Reservoir with 11,000 trout on Thursday. They had to cut through the ice to pump in the fish.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The reservoir is known for its great fishing.

The fish are cutbow trout, which the CPW said are of a Bel-Air strain rainbow trout mixed with Snake River cutthroats.

Fishing licenses in Colorado for the new angling season are available starting on Sunday. Get more information at cpw.state.co.us.

Comments

Leave a Reply