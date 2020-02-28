Comments
(CBS4) – Workers from the Colorado Parks & Wildlife stocked Eleven Mile Reservoir with 11,000 trout on Thursday. They had to cut through the ice to pump in the fish.
The reservoir is known for its great fishing.
The fish are cutbow trout, which the CPW said are of a Bel-Air strain rainbow trout mixed with Snake River cutthroats.
Fishing licenses in Colorado for the new angling season are available starting on Sunday. Get more information at cpw.state.co.us.