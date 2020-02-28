Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who cut off his GPS ankle monitor. Lester Arce-Castro, 29, was last seen in the area of 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton on Feb. 26.
Arce-Castro is charged with second degree burglary, harassment, stalking, domestic violence, DUI, violating a protection order and violating bail bond conditions. He currently has a no bond warrant for the GPS violation, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about Arce-Castro or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.