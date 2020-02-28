DENVER (CBS4) – The proverb “in like a lion, out like a lamb” has been used to describe March for a long time. But thanks to Colorado’s highly variable weather, it’s far from a certain prediction about March weather in the state. This year it seems at least the first half of the saying will be correct as colder and wetter returns to Colorado just the calendar flips.

Prior to the next dramatic shift in the weather at the tail end of the weekend, Colorado will be treated to some of the driest and warmest weather the state has experienced in several weeks. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will reach the upper 50s on Friday and then the lower 60s on Saturday!

Saturday will be the warmest day in Denver since February 2 when the temperature reached 74 degrees. And although Saturday will not be that warm, it will be welcomed change for many Coloradans compared to mostly colder than normal weather this month.

The change on Sunday will come with an upper-level storm that will enter the state from the northwest.

Snow will become very likely in the mountains including most ski areas during the day on Sunday. Winter driving conditions will likely greet skiers coming back to the metro area Sunday afternoon. At this time, it looks like about 3-6 inches of snow for most of the high country from Sunday morning through early Monday. Higher amounts are possible around Rabbit Ears Pass and the the Rocky Mountain National Park region.

And precipitation during the day on Sunday in the metro area should be limited but light rain showers are possible late in the afternoon. Then a rain/snow mix is likely Sunday night followed by lingering flurries in the metro area Monday. At this time we expect very little, if any, snow accumulation at lower elevations.