DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is celebrating a milestone. It turns 25 years old on Friday.
DIA had its first commercial landing (a cargo plane) on Feb. 27, 1995, and it opened to the public on Feb. 28, 1995.
It took 12 hours to relocate thousands of pieces of essential equipment, 100 planes, 13,000 vehicles and 6,000 rental cars from the old Stapleton International Airport. The airport opened 1.5 years behind schedule at a total cost of $4.9 billion.
In its first year, DIA served 31 million passengers. That has since grown to more than 69 million each year.
Denver International Airport goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.
Get the latest updates on CBS4’s reporting on the Great Hall Project at DIA.
Visit DIA’s website at flydenver.com.