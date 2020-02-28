CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is celebrating a milestone. It turns 25 years old on Friday.

DIA had its first commercial landing (a cargo plane) on Feb. 27, 1995, and it opened to the public on Feb. 28, 1995.

A view of Denver International Airport on Feb. 3, 1995. (file photo credit: FILE/AFP via Getty Images)

It took 12 hours to relocate thousands of pieces of essential equipment, 100 planes, 13,000 vehicles and 6,000 rental cars from the old Stapleton International Airport. The airport opened 1.5 years behind schedule at a total cost of $4.9 billion.

In its first year, DIA served 31 million passengers. That has since grown to more than 69 million each year.

Denver International Airport (File photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Denver International Airport goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.

Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport (File photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

