



– As of Wednesday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that no one in the state has tested positive for coronavirus. Twelve tests sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been negative and four tests are currently pending.

CBS4 got an exclusive look at a drill inside the University of Colorado Hospital on Friday, to see how the hospital prepares for infectious diseases like coronavirus. UCHealth said it’s important staff take part in drills, especially since the virus has begun to spread.

“Before it was just China that we were screening and accessing for, but now anybody who’s traveled to additional countries like Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea, we’re now looking for at those patients as well,” said Clinton Andersen, Emergency Manager at UC Health.

UCHealth had a mock patient go through every step in being admitted to the emergency room, so each staff member could prepare for a real case of coronavirus. As part of the exercise, UCHealth staffers will work quickly to isolate a patient who may be presenting symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone coming to the hospital will be asked if they’re traveled outside of the U.S., in particular to China. Staff will then look for symptoms, paying close attention to the respiratory flow.

“We’re prepared for something like coronavirus. The biggest thing we don’t know right now is how infectious it is. If it is very infectious and multiple people get it all at once, what is that going to do for the hospital setting? What is that going to do for our ability to work?” said Anderson.

In China, coronavirus has managed to get a large number of physicians and nurses sick.

The mock patient shared her symptoms and travel history when checking into the ER, then she was taken to a negative isolation room for further evaluation. That’s where staff would determine if she should be tested for coronavirus, and moved to another floor for further isolation.

Negative isolation units allow hospitals to prevent cross-contaminations from room to room. The air inside the isolation units isn’t being recycled out and breathed in by other hospital patients or staff.

“In this particular unit, that is designed for highly infectious disease patients, we can take care of four patients. For coronavirus, we don’t necessarily need this level of acuity. We have 60 negative isolation rooms throughout the entire hospital and we can place these type of patients here,” said Anderson.

The hospital currently cannot test for this virus, however, if there are concerns UCHealth will contact the state health department, and the CDC may then be notified. Those results should take about 48 hours to come back.

“Now it if it comes back and the patient does have it. What we’ll do is, we’ll isolate them in our special unit. We’re one of the few adult centers here in the state that has a bio containment unit. And we have staff that are able to handle any of our highly infectious diseases, whether it’s coronavirus or ebola. And then we’ll manage them and care for there until they’re ready to get discharged,” said Andersen.

If a person who’s traveled to countries of concern and believes they could be infected, they should contact their nearest hospital ahead of time, so staff can prepare for your arrival and reduce the possibility of others getting sick.

