



– According to the Colorado Tourism Office, visitors to Colorado spent $22.3 billion on Colorado trips and vacations in 2018. Those who traveled the farthest to destinations in Colorado spent the most.

“Colorado is an international travel destination,” said Abby Leeper with the Colorado Tourism Office.

Tourists come to the Centennial State to enjoy everything from adventure in the Rocky Mountains to exploring great cities both big and small; and they come from all over the world.

“We do have a large number of international travelers coming to Colorado. In 2018, that number was about one million travelers and they do spend money on lift tickets and lodgings,” said Leeper.

Overseas visitors spend $2,438 per person per trip to Colorado, compared to the domestic traveler who spends, on average, $495.

So it makes sense that the Colorado Tourism Office is closely monitoring international travel advisories.

“Right now we are keeping an eye on those international travel impacts, but Chinese travel does make up just 2.8% of our International travel,” she said.

If you were planning a trip to an international destination now compromised by Coronavirus, a good idea might be sticking around and enjoying Colorado instead.

“We are always recommending that Coloradans get outside and travel their own state, there’s so much to explore from one corner to the next. Whether it’s one of our national parks, or one of our outdoor recreation opportunities at the ski resorts or even just discover a small town in Southwestern Colorado you haven’t been to before,” said Leeper.

If you would like some ideas for a Colorado staycation, The Colorado Tourism Office has put together Colo-Road Trips.

