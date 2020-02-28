BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Karl Dorrell will retain four assistant coaches, including Darian Chiaverini who will be the offensive coordinator, according to CBS4’s Justin Adams.
Chiaverini will be joined by Darian Hagan, who will be the running backs coach, Brian Michalowski and Tyson Summers. The positions for Summers and Michalowski have not been announced yet, but Summers was Colorado’s defensive coordinator and Michalowski was the outside linebackers coach last season.
“It’s always important if you can maintain some continuity during a coaching change,” Dorrell said in a team statement. “I’ve been around enough college and professional teams where doing so offers some stability.”
Chiaverini was the Buffaloes co-offensive coordinator with Brian Lindgren in 2018. Colorado’s offense that season averaged 27.1 points (80th in NCAA), 392.6 total yards, 249.6 passing yards and 143 rushing yards.
Dorrell has six more assistant coaches to hire and he hopes to fill the positions sometime next week. He was named CU’s 27th head football coach last Sunday, replacing Mel Tucker. Colorado Athletic Director Rick George has asked the Board of Regents to approve a five-year contract for Dorrell worth $18 million plus incentives.
Dorrell’s only other head coaching job was with UCLA when he went 35-27 from 2003-07. He was named the then Pac-10 coach of the year in 2005.