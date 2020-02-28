(CBS4) – The cost to enter Colorado State Parks in your vehicle is going up this weekend. Starting Sunday, the Daily Vehicle Park Pass fee for each of Colorado’s 41 state parks will increase by one dollar.
A Daily Vehicle Park Pass is now $9 for most parks, $10 for Chatfield, Boyd Lake and Eldorado Canyon state parks, and $11 for Cherry Creek (due to the Cherry Creek Water Basin Authority fee). Annual Park Pass and Commercial Park Pass entrance fees will remain unchanged in 2020.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the daily vehicle pass fee increase in January 2020 to help CPW keep up with maintenance and operation costs as more people visit state parks.
As per the Future Generations Act, additional money from park license sales, passes and permits will go towards improving Colorado parks, lands and recreation. The bill also requires annual reporting of how fee increases are used; the 2019 Future Generations Act Report is available on the CPW website.
For more information, visit CPW’s Park Entrance Pass Information page. Colorado State Parks also have a Park Finder tool to explore what each state park has to offer. Guests can also visit CPWshop to make camping reservations or to purchase park passes.