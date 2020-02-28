Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A full closure of Brighton Boulevard under Interstate 70 is required this weekend as crews continue work on the Central 70 Project. The Colorado Department of Transportation will demolish part of an existing bridge on the northern section of I-70.
The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.
Motorists should plan to use Washington Street or Steele/Vasquez as an alternate route.