



– A group of Denver women who are all a part of a neighborhood book club turned to Denver Restaurant Week this year for a different way to host their monthly meetings. The ladies chose Bigsby’s Folly in the RiNo neighborhood, which hopes the annual event organized by Visit Denver will help guests see they are more than just a winery and tasting room.

“We always start by talking about the book,” said Heather Wise, one of the members of the club. “I feel like restaurant week is a great way to try a few things a restaurant offers.”

The women enjoyed multiple dishes from the menu along with wine as they gathered around a large table to discuss, “Dreamland,” a deep dive into the opioid crisis. While waiting for their food, the conversation among friends quickly got into the difficult subject in their book of the month.

“Trying to do good, trying to develop something that might cure this problem, but it just made it worse,” one woman said about one part of the book.

The winery and restaurant is located on 3563 Wazee Street on the edge of Denver’s River North Arts District. Only a few years old, Bigsby’s Folly is making a name for itself with their unique venue and approach the owners have built in Denver. The building they now occupy dates back to 1886. The name comes from the owners’ dog, a reference to a store in Chicago connected to the success of the Bulls in the NBA during the 1990s.

“We’re super excited about Denver Restaurant week because a lot of people know us for our wine, but they don’t necessarily know that we serve food,” said Marla Yekta, co-founder.

The menu available this week highlights some of the chef’s signature dishes, including a grilled cheese sandwich. This is their first time participating in Denver Restaurant Week. All the items include a wine pairing as well.

“We are a full production craft winery,” Yekta told CBS4. “Our head winemaker lives in Napa, most of our wines are produced for us in California, but we do, do some full production on sight as well.”

The book club has become a way for these neighbors and mothers to get together on a regular basis and incorporate fun activities like Denver Restaurant Week.

“It allows us to try things and then talk about them,” Wise said. “Then be able to talk about the book as well in a way that’s really social and fun and low key.”

