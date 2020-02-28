CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Loveland News


LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators of the Loveland Public Library have shut down the second floor of the building due to what they described in social media posts as “unforseen circumstances.” The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that the closure is due to bedbugs.

The newspaper reported that the bugs were found in the computer lab by staff on Thursday morning. A cleanup of the area was planned for Friday morning and no one has reported having any ill-effects since the bugs were found. So far it hasn’t been announced when the floor will be reopened.

Bed bugs are nocturnal and are like mosquitoes — they feed on human blood leave itchy areas on skin they’ve bitten. Heat and chemicals are typically used to kill bedbugs. A trap, which uses other chemicals to attract the bugs, helps to count how many are in a room.

In 2011 bedbugs were found inside chairs in the public library in Longmont.

Comments

Leave a Reply