LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators of the Loveland Public Library have shut down the second floor of the building due to what they described in social media posts as “unforseen circumstances.” The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that the closure is due to bedbugs.
The newspaper reported that the bugs were found in the computer lab by staff on Thursday morning. A cleanup of the area was planned for Friday morning and no one has reported having any ill-effects since the bugs were found. So far it hasn’t been announced when the floor will be reopened.
Bed bugs are nocturnal and are like mosquitoes — they feed on human blood leave itchy areas on skin they’ve bitten. Heat and chemicals are typically used to kill bedbugs. A trap, which uses other chemicals to attract the bugs, helps to count how many are in a room.
Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2nd floor of the Library is closed until further notice. This includes the iCreate Makerspace, the iExplore Computer Lab, and the iLearn Classroom. Please check our website for reopening time and more information. pic.twitter.com/hAhHg81Xrq
In 2011 bedbugs were found inside chairs in the public library in Longmont.