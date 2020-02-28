(CBS4) – It’s going to be great weather to get out of the house this weekend. Here are four fun events to check out!
The hit broadway musical “Rent” celebrates 20 years with a stop in Denver this weekend. Head to the Buell Theatre for the award-winning masterpiece. Rent follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams. The anniversary tour is in town today through Sunday. Tickets are going fast!
https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/rent/
Watch “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” this weekend as the Colorado Symphony performs the legendary score. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this is an experience you won’t want to miss. The film runs today and tomorrow at Boettcher Concert Hall.
https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/5442
Saturday, head to Arvada for the annual WinterFest! The family event highlights the season with cultural performances, ice sculptors, and fun activities for kids. It’s a free event. It’s all happening at McIlvoy Park.
https://arvadafestivals.com/winterfest
The Harlem Globetrotters will be dunking in cities across the state this weekend! Today through Sunday, catch the high-flying hijinks in Loveland, Denver, Broomfield, and Colorado Springs.
https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/World-Tour/Schedule