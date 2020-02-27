DENVER (CBS4)– Most people know Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela as one of the station’s popular hosts.
“In other environments I introduce myself like this, ‘Hi my name’s Vic and I’m a recovering drug addict,’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Vic struggled with substance abuse as a teenager in Longmont, Colorado and his addiction escalated during his early years in broadcasting. His drug of choice… cocaine. Vic’s addiction got harder and harder to hide, and one night he knew he needed to make a change.
“I had no more money and the drugs ran out because the drugs always run out. I just started crying, like there is no way I can go through this again tomorrow,” said Vela.
Vic got the help he needed and has been sober for 5 years. He often shares his story with others and in an effort to reach even more people has come out with a new podcast about recovery. It’s called “Back from Broken” and it features interviews with people who have struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
The podcast showcases these people’s courage and what it took to come back. One episode even includes the Denver based band The Lumineers, and their experiences with addiction.
“I just hope through this story telling that people who are out there listening will be able to say wow, that person went through exactly what I’m going through,” Vela told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Back from Broken is available wherever you get your podcasts.