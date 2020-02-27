LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. House has approved a plan to install a women’s suffrage sculpture in Washington DC. Jane DeDecker‘s “Every Word We Utter” depicts Susan B. Anthony and other key players in the suffragette movement.
Standing 21 feet tall, and eventually 24 feet wide, the larger-than-life sculpture honors the many women who fought for equal rights and eventually the passage of the 19th Amendment. Those six women include Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells and Sojourner Truth.
DeDecker, of Loveland, is already at work on the monument.
With the approval of the House and Senate, along with the president’s signature, Every Word We Utter could be placed near the Supreme Court. It would become the first outdoor monument in Washington, D.C. to honor the women’s suffrage movement.
Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat, helped push through the legislation.
“We have the opportunity to honor the diverse and multi-generational group of women who fought for decades to secure the right to vote,” said Neguse.
Neguse first introduced H.R. 473 in Congress in January.