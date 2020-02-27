LOCHBUIE, Colo. (CBS4)– A community is thanking a group of volunteers who donated their time to help a wounded veteran improve his life. The volunteers renovated a home in Lochbuie.
The house was so badly damaged from hail and freezing, it could have been condemned.
This is the first project for the group “Houses for Warriors” which is dedicated to helping veterans.
“It’s very familiar, it’s almost as if we avoided where they are at. Those who have overcome the trauma of PTSD and those who haven’t and received the help, they get stuck, they get so far behind, that they just need somebody to help them get back up,” said Andrew Canales with Houses for Warriors.
Houses for Warriors is looking for donations to help more veterans with housing options.