CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation engineers presented some solutions to improving a problem area for traffic near Floyd Hill. That stretch along Interstate 70 can become congested.
The target area starts at Floyd Hill and continues to the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels.
The presentation brought in a crowd on Thursday night.
“I hear a lot of the locals talking, ‘How are they going to do this? The cost? How efficient is it going to be? and How do we handle all of the traffic?'” said Dennis Gimbel.
Improvements could mean a new tunnel or raised highway, an additional westbound lane and bridge replacement. The plans have all stalled because of the price tag, an estimated $600 million to $700 million.
Residents are concerned about construction delays and congestion and whether the fix will actually help.
CDOT hopes to have the funding needed to break ground in 2022.