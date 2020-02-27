Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last week in the Denver Tech Center. Roxanne Rodriguez-Hernandez, 24, and Tyler Demittri Wright, 32, are both wanted on charges of first degree murder in the death of Marquis Johnson.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last week in the Denver Tech Center. Roxanne Rodriguez-Hernandez, 24, and Tyler Demittri Wright, 32, are both wanted on charges of first degree murder in the death of Marquis Johnson.
Johnson was fatally shot on Feb. 19 at the Pearl DTC Apartments, located in the 7500 block of East Technology Way. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Johnson deceased. Two others were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can also text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.