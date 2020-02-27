FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – In true Fort Collins style, Colorado State University has announced their 2020 football schedule with a beer-themed video. Cam the Ram is seen opening bottles representing each of the schools CSU will face.
The team opens up 2020 on September 5th in Fort Collins against the University of Colorado.
Gather your friends and open up the 2020 @CSUFootball schedule! pic.twitter.com/XIHCh7XVBe
— Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) February 27, 2020
The full schedule:
September 5 – vs. Colorado
September 12 – at Oregon State
September 19 – vs. Northern Colorado
September 26 – at Vanderbilt
October 3 – vs. Fresno State
October 10 – vs. New Mexico
October 24 – at UNLV
October 31 – vs. Wyoming
November 7 – at San Diego State
November 14 – at Air Force
November 21 – vs. Utah State
November 29 – at Boise State
No times have been announced yet. This will be the first season since 1998 that the teams have not met at the Broncos home stadium, now called Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.