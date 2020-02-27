AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver-based BioIntelliSense has developed a device to give patients the kind of biomonitoring they receive at the hospital, at home.

“This is all about creating an opportunity to see something happening before it becomes a crisis and a trip to the emergency room,” said Dr.James Mault, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon and CEO of BioIntelliSense.

“What we are talking about here is the first medical grade, FDA-cleared device that can monitor all of these vital signs and do it continuously, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, for 30 straight days which is really an unprecedented capability,” said Mault.

“The BioSticker is absolutely game changing because it allows us to monitor respiratory rate, heart rate, movement, temperature and coughing or distress sounds anywhere that there’s an internet connection, said Dr. Richard Zane, the Chief Innovation Officer for UCHealth.

The hospital system will soon begin using the device on patients.

“We can detect when they get a fever, even if they don’t feel febrile and we can contact them and intervene before the illness becomes worse and before they’re symptomatic, prevent emergency department visits and readmissions to the hospital,” said Dr. Zane.

Just as the device was approved and ready for rollout, came a new threat.

“The Coronavirus has actually had an impact on our manufacturing facilities out of China and had delayed our supply,” said Dr. Mault.

But confirmation came Wednesday night that the affected factory would be back in full production the beginning part of next week and that means BioIntelliSense will be able to keep up with demand as they roll out the new device.