DENVER (CBS4) – A new poll just released ahead of Super Tuesday has frontrunner Bernie Sanders leading in Colorado. Four others are competitive for second place.
A poll released by Magellan Strategies shows Sanders leading the pack by double digits, with 27% of voters supporting him if the primary were held today. Second place is a near-tie between Elizabeth Warren at 15%, Pete Buttigieg at 12%, and Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden at 11%. All the second-place numbers are within the 6.7% margin of error. Amy Klobuchar polled at 6%, and Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard were at 1%.
With five days to go until Super Tuesday, 12% said they were still undecided. Of those, 5% classify themselves as “Very Liberal,” 10% say they are “Somewhat Liberal,” and 19% classify themselves as “Moderate.”
In Colorado, voters place more importance on defeating President Donald Trump, with a 57% majority choosing that option. 36% say their preference is based on a candidate’s values. 3% have no opinion and 4% did not answer.
Voters have until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to drop off their ballots in their respective counties. The deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
