Ubaldo Jimenez, Making Comeback Attempt With Colorado Rockies, Solid In Short OutingUbaldo Jimenez threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes. He gave up two hits and one run, with no walks or strikeouts.

Pac-12 Basketball Returns To National Relevance With New Coaches, Smarter SchedulingThe most maligned power conference in college basketball over the last two seasons finally has a middle class again, and its lower-tier is benefitting from an influx of new coaches.

CSU Rams Announce 2020 Football Schedule With Beer-Themed Release VideoIn true Fort Collins style, Colorado State University has announced their 2020 football schedule with a beer-themed video. Cam the Ram is seen opening bottles representing each of the schools CSU will face.

Only 1 Colorado Native is Attending The 2020 NFL Combine: Dalton KeeneDalton Keene played at Virginia Tech in college, but before that was a standout at Chatfield High School in Littleton.

Martin Kaut Scores First NHL Goal In Avalanche's 3-2 Win Over SabresThe Avalanche won their fourth straight, beating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Laviska Shenault Jr., Steven Montez & 2 Other Buffaloes Representing Colorado At NFL CombineThere are four Colorado Buffaloes in attendance at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.