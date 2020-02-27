Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials are permanently closing the stretch of Bannock Street that passes in front of the Denver City and County Building. That stretch often closes for special events like Independence Eve and Taste of Colorado.
The block will close to traffic in April to add outdoor tables, a mural and more planters.
Mayor Michael Hancock says the change fits in with the city’s outdoor downtown master plan for safe and inviting parks.
“Building the park up to the steps of the City and County Building expands our Civic Center Park we are already so proud of and continue creating a very welcoming gathering place for generations to come,” Hancock said.