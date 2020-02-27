DENVER (CBS4)– The 16th Street Mall has been a landmark in Denver for 38 years. The popular tourist attraction is in need of repairs and updating.
There was an open house at the Webb Building on Thursday so people could weigh in on three proposals to enhance the mall.
The proposals take on several issues including the deteriorating infrastructure and improving safety, especially for pedestrians.
“You’re getting a lot more pedestrian space with this project. So, you’ll have an improved structure that’s less costly to maintain, wider space for pedestrians, and will be able to add technology infrastructure to the mall that doesn’t exist today,” said Julie Smith with the 16th Street Mall Project.
The City of Denver expects to select a design team and contractor for the renovation soon. Construction is expected to begin next year.