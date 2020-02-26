Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they found the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Feb. 22. Army veteran, Bradley Hatchett, died after being hit near 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they found the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Feb. 22. Army veteran, Bradley Hatchett, died after being hit near 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Police say the SUV was found nearby on Dahila Way near 124th Avenue. However, police have not arrested anyone.
They say they are looking for information about the driver. They are also asking residents to check their home surveillance video from that morning at around 2:07 a.m.
Even in his last moments, Hatchett helped others. His family told CBS4 he was kept on life support so his organs could be harvested to save other people. He passed away early Monday morning.