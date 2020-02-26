STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – This epic winter is especially showing the limitations of some Colorado roads, a narrow winding county road in particular. The conditions prove to be more than some drivers can handle, and that’s causing major headaches.

The reward after the sometimes-sketchy drive up is a relaxing dip in the iconic hot Springs.

“It can be challenging. It is a critical part of the overall enjoyment of the park,” Strawberry Hot Springs General Manager Joe Stepan told CBS4 Wednesday.

More and more people want to experience the Colorado treasure, but many of them either aren’t aware or don’t really understand the reality.

“We’ve seen many times throughout this winter and other seasons as well when people are up here, the road was fine to get up here. It snows a little, and instantly people can’t get out,” Stepan said.

So the staff are trying to educate visitors on winter tire and chain laws for this road that dead ends at the springs.

“County law that’s in place has been here for 30 years. We try to advertise to people, but quite frankly with not very good success rate,” he said.

Some people are being turned away if they don’t have the right tires because the road conditions are changing so quickly.

“The growth that Steamboat is seeing, that Colorado is seeing, the popularity surge that everyone in the mountains is dealing with, has put us in a position where we dealing with”

Another example of the growing pains that come along with a Colorado success story.

There are a handful of shuttles equipped to take you from steamboat to the Hot Springs. Of course there’s an additional charge, but it’s an option which might save you a headache of trying to make the drive on your own if your car is not prepared.