



CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Golden man credits rescue crews using cell phone forensic technology for saving his life after he got lost during a snow storm on Mt. Evans. The rescuers were able to figure out his exact GPS location thanks to a system created by the Civil Air Patrol’s Cell Phone Forensics team.

“The plan was just to take a short hike and eat a snack and enjoy the walk and head back home,” said Justin Wallace.

On February 15th, things didn’t go according to plan for Wallace. Soon, he was in an hours-long nightmare scenario.

“I was like, OK cool I hit 13,000 feet, and then there was a snow storm and winds are rough and it just got way too cold way too dark way too fast,” Wallace said.

Wallace texted his roommate who let the authorities know he was lost. Eventually, the distraught and dehydrated hiker got a text message with a link.

“This is Alpine Rescue Team, to help us get to you more quickly, please click on this link,” the text message read.

Steve Wilson, mission coordinator with the Alpine Rescue Team, sent the link, which captured Justin’s exact GPS location.

While Justin thought he was two to three miles away from his car, he was actually double that. For the next four hours, he hunkered down and kept texting while crews came for him.

“He’s very lucky,” said Wilson. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that this technology saved his life in this case.”

According to Wilson, the team has had the technology for about five years, but only used it a handful of times. Often, the Civil Air Patrol provides tech support during rescues.

Justin said because of this experience, he plans to donate to the Alpine Rescue Team and possibly join as a volunteer. He hopes people learn many lessons from his story – like being prepared, carrying their phone, and never hiking alone.

“They saved my life,” He said. “I’m grateful beyond measure.