DENVER (CBS4) – There is a $2,000 reward for information on a shooting that left one dead and two others injured. Marquis Johnson was shot and killed last week at an apartment complex in the Denver Tech Center.
Police in Denver rushed to the Pearl DTC Apartments, located in the 7500 block of East Technology Way, about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. That’s between Interstate 225 and Union Avenue just off Interstate 25.
When officers arrived, they found Johnson deceased. Two others were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
