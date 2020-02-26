CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:maren morris, Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4) – Grammy winner Maren Morris will stop at one of the top concert venues this fall. She is stopping as part of her “RSVP: The Tour” tour.

Morris will play Red Rocks on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on March 6th at 10:00 a.m. A presale for Citi card members starts on March 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the award for Best Country Solo Performance for ‘My Church,’ onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Her hit song “The Bones” marks the first multi-week solo female country #1 hit since 2012. Morris won Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019.

General admission and reserved tickets run between $39.99 and $79.99.

