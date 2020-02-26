Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Grammy winner Maren Morris will stop at one of the top concert venues this fall. She is stopping as part of her “RSVP: The Tour” tour.
Morris will play Red Rocks on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on March 6th at 10:00 a.m. A presale for Citi card members starts on March 3rd at 10:00 a.m.
Her hit song “The Bones” marks the first multi-week solo female country #1 hit since 2012. Morris won Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019.
General admission and reserved tickets run between $39.99 and $79.99.