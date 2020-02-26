Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health Department officials in Summit County say a mumps outbreak at Keystone has grown. As of Wednesday, 20 people now have confirmed cases.
Officials say they are working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in an ongoing local investigation. All those confirmed to have the disease are employees at the resort.
A health department spokesperson said the number of cases could increase in the coming days.