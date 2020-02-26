



– After three losing seasons, it looks like the Broncos are finally finding their way and in position to make a return to the postseason.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about what our possibilities are and what we can do,” General Manager John Elway said at the NFL Combine.

After putting together strong draft classes the past two years, the Broncos now have a stable young core to carry them into the future. Plus, with Drew Lock emerging as a potential franchise quarterback, there is finally a centerpiece to build the offense around.

With 12 picks in this year’s draft, Elway should be able to do just that. If he can find a speedy receiver to compliment Courtland Sutton and bolster Lock’s protection with few offensive lineman, 2020 could be the year the Broncos end their four year playoff drought.

“I feel pretty good about where we are as an organization. This is an exciting time because this is the part of the offseason where we really have a chance to start improving our team,” Elway said of the Combine and upcoming free agency.

The Broncos will need to fill in quite a few holes on defense as well, namely at cornerback — and especially if Chris Harris Jr. goes elsewhere in free agency.

The 2020 NFL Draft is in Las Vegas from April 23-25.