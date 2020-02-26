Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greeley early Wednesday morning. It happened in the 100 block of 14th Avenue.
The call came in just after 1:00 a.m. Police were asked to check out a suspicious vehicle in that area. The vehicle had two people inside, and officers saw a firearm on the lap of one of the individuals. During that check, officers fired shots.
Officers provided first aid to the suspect and took that person into custody and to the hospital where they died.
The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.